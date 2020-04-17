Tom Holland (the Avengers Endgame) panicked in his meeting with Robert Downey Jr, the story as funny as annoying

You may not know this but Tom Holland has been nagging for a surprising reason when he was in school. Fortunately, the young man of 23 years did not let this undermine morale by his classmates. On the contrary, he has achieved his greatest dream by becoming one of the most coveted in Hollywood. Now, the one who embodies Spider-Man in the film alongside comedians are more talented than ever. Beginning with his co-star Robert Downey Jr. But if their complicity is no longer to demonstrate, their meeting was very embarrassing for the interpreter of Peter Parker, and here is the reason hilarious.

Interviewed by Extra TV in 2017, Tom Holland was thus stated : “I came to this hearing, I saw Robert and I started to panic. I got up to join him… and my breathing went haywire. I looked at him, saying ‘Wow, you are very different in real life. You look like not what you see on tv.’ And then Robert came into the room and I realized that I was talking to his lining in all this time.” A time also annoying that funny. Since then, the two actors have become very good friends in real life and it is the main. For more news, check out what actress of the franchise, the Avengers, Tom Holland completely cracked.