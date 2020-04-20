Tom Holland (the Avengers Endgame) single, he reveals the story awkward first kiss

Recently, we learned that Tom Holland (the Avengers Endgame) was apparently only interested in serious relations. He who is now single is not the type to have history without a future and thus will have to be patient before finding a new person. However, we can say that the first love story of the actor rather badly, at least, it has not really had the first kiss perfect… And it went in behind the scenes of the musical comedy Billy Elliott at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London. It was here, in 2008, that Tom Holland has taken its first steps on stage performing to Michael, the best friend of the character of Billy, but it is also here that he experienced his first emotions of love… Which really did not last long !

In an interview for Moviefone during the promotion of the film Spider-Man : Homecoming, Tom Holland revealed that he had exchanged his first kiss with the girl who played the role of Debbie. He said : “I was challenged to do with it… Challenged by a friend because I fell madly in love with her, but she had no desire to kiss me. She has also been a challenge and I did with her for three seconds and it was magical.” Tom Holland has had his first kiss at the age of 12 years, but we can not say that it was really natural… And the love story obviously did not last between the two young people ! Anyway, the actor has apparently now found a perfect partner… Tom Holland (the Avengers Endgame) has made a genuine declaration of love for Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man) !