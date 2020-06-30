Tom Holland (the Avengers Endgame) ultra teasingly with Mark Ruffalo, ruins his interview in full direct

The Avengersit is a great love story ! Yes, the actors of the franchise Marvel they are very close and do not hesitate to time to help each other, the proof with these great tips that Chris Pratt had given to Tom Holland. Despite his young age, the actor of 24 years of age, clearly knew how to be part of the team and proves himself by sharing regularly adorable moments with his co-stars in his account of Instagram. The last date ? A little joke to his friend Mark Ruffalo as the fans know for his interpretation of the Hulk when the latter was in full interview. Guaranteed laughs !

In this funny video, the followers of Tom Holland you can see the fun running in a long tunnel rather nerve-wracking up to the exit only to discover that Mark Ruffalo was in the process of giving an interview ! He is both funny and ashamed of, the one that embodies Spider-Man commented on the title : “I’m sorry Mark Ruffalo, you have ruined your interview. I don’t know why we are doing this, but enjoy !”. Obviously, the fans were laughing at this video : “I adore you ! I laughed a lot ! “, “This ‘shit’ at the end kills me !”, “LOL so adorable” could any one in particular to read. Always in Tom Holland, to withdraw the tender message of Jake Gyllenhaal for his birthday.