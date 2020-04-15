Tom Holland (the Avengers Endgame) very close to Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man), he makes her a declaration of love

A few days ago, it was discovered the anecdote as funny as embarrassing as Tom Holland (the Avengers Endgame) panicked in his meeting with Robert Downey Jr. Not always easy to get a place in the middle of the movie stars when we landed just in the business ! But don’t worry, the one who lends his traits to Spider-Man is now totally part of the team Avengers Endgame. He made several friends among her co-stars, including Jake Gyllenhaal, with whom he has established genuine links during the shooting of the pane Spider-Man : Far From Home. The two actors have spent a lot of time together behind the scenes but also during the promotion of the film, and Tom Holland recently wanted to make a declaration of love to the one who plays Quentin Beck aka Mystério.

On Instagram, Tom Holland has shared a video throwback to the sides of her little brother Harry and Jake Gyllenhaal in full-bottle flip challenge on a private jet, and the actor said in the caption a message directly addressed to his co-star : “My husband miss me”, to which the latter responded with several emoticons in the shape of a ring. In reality, the two friends make reference to a rumour that they had themselves launched a few months ago. In October 2019, Jake Gyllenhaal shared on his Instagram a photo in the company of Tom Holland, writing : “Forget the Biebers… We’re getting married”. A statement that did not take long for the buzz on the web. In any case, one thing is for sure, there is a strong friendship between the two men, and it is beautiful to see ! Always about Tom Holland (the Avengers Endgame), check out how he keeps the feet on the ground as to not take the big head.