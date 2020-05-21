Tom Holland (the Avengers Endgame) very close to Robert Downey Jr. since its beginnings, the franchise Marvel, his tender confidences on the actor

Recently, the editorial’ of melty revealed the anecdote as funny as embarrassing as the meeting between Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr, starts with a big star that the young actor is not likely to forget. At only 23 years old, Tom can be proud of its course, since, in addition to being the youngest performer of the character of Spider-Man, he has a place of choice in the universe Marvel where it is surrounded by the greatest actors. Among them is Robert Downey, Jr that he considers a bit as his mentor and has been there for him since his debut in the franchise. Very appreciative and grateful to the star for 55 years, the confidences of Tom will just make you melt.

On the occasion of the convention FanX in 2019, Tom Holland has not hesitated to say all the good he thought his co-star : “The thing awesome about Robert Downey Jr. is that it is without a doubt, the greatest movie star, but he is always in advance, he knows the name of each member of the team, and he will always know his lines. He is professional, kind and caring” and then reveals that the actor has been more than welcoming to him : “I was sick on the set one day and I didn’t really know him. It was adorable and he took care of me took me under his wing. Enter the Marvel universe is intimidating, it is a big process. The thing that I have learned as well as the other actors is that it is not because you are at the top that you can poorly you behave”. Nice statements that have had to touch the star of Iron Man. Always on Tom Holland, check out his worst defect for the least surprising.