Tom Holland wants Tobey Maguire to be the uncle Ben now

Among the many crossovers that the fans of Spider-Man’s dream, there is one that would bring together the three Peter Parkers films. An idea no less interesting would be to bring back Tobey Maguire, well-loved and well-known, but now in a completely different role as a… Uncle Ben? Tom Holland believes that it is a good idea And according to some sources, he argues that something like this might happen in an upcoming film Spider-Man.

According to We Got This Covered, Tom Holland wants Tobey Maguire to return to the franchise now as uncle Ben. The truth is that this is completely viable, because the chronology of the two is different. The details indicate that Maguire would appear as uncle Ben only in some flashbacks or as brief cameos, at least that is the idea of Holland.

We also know that Marvel and Sony are planning to bring back Maguire, now in an adaptation of live of Spider-Verse. These are still rumors, but not completely impossible. Some even say that Holland will appear in Venom 2 or However.

Would you like to see Tobey Maguire as uncle Ben? Do you think that the idea would work?