Tom Holland : who is his new girlfriend Nadia ?

It is no longer a heart to take ! For a little more than three months, Tom Holland is in a relationship with actress Nadia Parkes. If their relationship is recent, the duo would have passed the containment together…
It would seem that there is love in the air… According to a source remained anonymous to the british site Daily MailTom Holland – the hero of the saga, Spider-Man would be in a relationship for a little over three months with Nadia Parkes. Also an actress, la young woman of 24-year-old has played in the series Doctor Who and The Spanish Princess. Little known in France, it is, however, very close to the wife of Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner ! In fact, she even assisted at their wedding in France ! If Tom Holland and Nadia Parkes will have been dating for a few years, and yet they could spent their confinement together in the apartment of the comedian, in London.
A source at the british site The Daily Mail has, in fact, confessed : “Tom and Nadia were living the early days of their relationship when the confinement has been announced in London. They took the decision to isolate herself together and things are going well between them. Tom said to his friends and his family that they were officially a couple, and live together too early in their relationship made it stronger.” However, the young couple is not alone ! In fact, the brother of Tom Holland, Harry, and their friend Harrison Osterfield, also live in the home of the comedian currently !
Back on the course love of Tom Holland
For its love stories, the actor of 23 years old is very discreet. It was confirmed last April that he was separated from his girlfriend, Olivia Bolton after nine months of romance. The duo, who have known each other since childhood, however, separate by agreeing to remain friends ! Prior to this, Tom Holland, was released a few months with his co-star of Spider-Man : the actress Zendaya ! If the young man speaks little of his private life, he had revealed in 2019 that he was not a fan of short stories, and that he felt better in the long romantic relationships : “I like to be in a couple. I’m not the type to run right to left, this is not my way of living my life.“Let’s hope that the comedian will live a long and beautiful love story with Nadia Parkes !
© © MCI / KCS PRESSE
2/15 –
Premiere of the movie the Avengers Infinity War in London on April 8, 2018 – Tom Holland at the Avengers Infinity War UK Fan Event at London Television Studios, Wood Lane, London on Sunday April 08 2018
3/15 –
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
4/15 –
Celebrities seen attending the Closing Night Gala Presentation of ‘The Lost City of Z’ during the New York Film Festival held at Alice Tully Hall in New York City, New York. 15 Oct 2016 Pictured: Tom Holland. Photo credit: JPI Studios / MEGA
5/15 –
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
6/15 –
World premiere of Disney And Pixar’s ‘Onward’ held at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. 18 Feb 2020 Pictured: Tom Holland.
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
7/15 –
World premiere of ‘Captain America: Civil War’ held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. 12 Apr 2016 Pictured: Tom Holland.
8/15 –
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
9/15 –
Los Angeles premiere of ‘Spies In Disguise’ held at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. 04 Dec 2019 Pictured: Tom Holland.
© © WENN / KCS PRESSE
10/15 –
The European Premiere of ‘In The Heart Of The Sea’ held at the Empire Leicester Square – Arrivals Featuring: Tom Holland Where: London, United Kingdom When: 02 Dec 2015
© © WENN / KCS PRESSE
11/15 –
Columbia Pictures’
12/15 –
© © WENN / KCS PRESSE
13/15 –
Arrivals for the UK premiere of Disney Pixar Onward, Curzon Cinema, Mayfair. London. 23.02.20 Featuring: Tom Holland Where: London, United Kingdom When: 23 Feb 2020 Credit: WENN.com
© © Picture Press / KCS PRESSE
14/15 –
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JUNE 26: Actor Tom Holland wearing year Ermenegildo Zegna XXX steps to arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures’ ‘Spider-Man Far From Home’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 26, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
© © Picture Press / KCS PRESSE
15/15 –
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA – APRIL 23: Tom Holland at the World Premiere Of Disney And Marvel”s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ held at the El Capitan Theatre, Dolby Theatre and TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.