Tom Holland : who is his new girlfriend Nadia ?

It is no longer a heart to take ! For a little more than three months, Tom Holland is in a relationship with actress Nadia Parkes. If their relationship is recent, the duo would have passed the containment together…

It would seem that there is love in the air… According to a source remained anonymous to the british site Daily MailTom Holland – the hero of the saga, Spider-Man would be in a relationship for a little over three months with Nadia Parkes. Also an actress, la young woman of 24-year-old has played in the series Doctor Who and The Spanish Princess. Little known in France, it is, however, very close to the wife of Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner ! In fact, she even assisted at their wedding in France ! If Tom Holland and Nadia Parkes will have been dating for a few years, and yet they could spent their confinement together in the apartment of the comedian, in London.

A source at the british site The Daily Mail has, in fact, confessed : “Tom and Nadia were living the early days of their relationship when the confinement has been announced in London. They took the decision to isolate herself together and things are going well between them. Tom said to his friends and his family that they were officially a couple, and live together too early in their relationship made it stronger.” However, the young couple is not alone ! In fact, the brother of Tom Holland, Harry, and their friend Harrison Osterfield, also live in the home of the comedian currently !

Back on the course love of Tom Holland

For its love stories, the actor of 23 years old is very discreet. It was confirmed last April that he was separated from his girlfriend, Olivia Bolton after nine months of romance. The duo, who have known each other since childhood, however, separate by agreeing to remain friends ! Prior to this, Tom Holland, was released a few months with his co-star of Spider-Man : the actress Zendaya ! If the young man speaks little of his private life, he had revealed in 2019 that he was not a fan of short stories, and that he felt better in the long romantic relationships : “I like to be in a couple. I’m not the type to run right to left, this is not my way of living my life.“Let’s hope that the comedian will live a long and beautiful love story with Nadia Parkes !

