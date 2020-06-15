Tom Holland will be making an appearance in the Venom of 2 !

Sony has announced the result of Poison. Tom Holland, might appear in the film. An intrigue which arouses the attention of the fans.

Tom Holland in the next Venom ? This is a moment that fans of Spider-Man dream of seeing cross the street to the Poison. A situation which might well happen… MCE TV says it all !

A rumour that becomes more and more true. Tom Holland in Poison 2, can you believe it ? It is the dream of many fans of Spider-Man !

The two enemies of long standing who meet. This is what the whole world is waiting. Sony and Marvel have signed an agreement. A possibility as well, by Tom Holland to be displayed.

For the moment, there is no confirmation. The suspense will be there until the release of the film. The public hope that a potential crossover between Spider-man and Venom.

The film was released in October of 2020. The departure was pushed back to June 2021, due to the health care crisis. A wait that will be still long for the fans !

Tom Holland, a role in the Venom of the 2 ?

Tom Hardy he has published a photo of him in Spider-Man on Instagram. A shot that he quickly removed. But fans have managed to retrieve and disseminate the same.

A photo that feeds the idea of an appearance of Tom Holland in Venom 2. But Tom Hardy was going to want to give clues ? This is what people think of the users !

The fans were already disappointed not to see Tom Holland in the first game. Now they are waiting for you ! Even if it is as for a cameo or a couple of small scenes.

A meeting between the super-hero and super-villain. The business progress and it seems that the actor is in negotiations. It is Daniel Ritchman which revealed this information on the site We Have This Covered.

However, nothing has been done yet. It is still necessary to find a compromise. This is not always easy. In fact, Kevin Present again to reject the introduction. In regard to the first !

Meanwhile, fans are impatient ! They want an answer. But you will have to unfortunately wait until June 2021…

