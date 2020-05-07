Tom Holland will win no Oscar for this film, but it is not crazy

There are so many awards for the film, it seems that the more prestigious depends on the point of view of each on the way in which the vote takes place. In the world of the Oscars, everyone is not satisfied with the way in which the electorate chooses candidates and winners. If other rewards film are based on the academies internal and public opinion, Rotten Tomatoes uses a system of rating means.

Anyone who visits the Web site Rotten Tomatoes knows how often he presents an annual award called the Golden Tomato. Recently, Avengers: the End of the game has won this award in the category Best film in wide distribution.

Tom Holland went on Instagram to celebrate it, even if it needs to be taken of continuous shots, the film received no Oscar nomination. Maybe the rotten tomatoes now have an equal importance.

“Endgame” has defeated many other contenders powerful

The fact that the End of the game has beaten major titles such as Us, It was a time in Hollywood, and Knives Out says a lot about the taste of Rotten Tomatoes itself. Or do they choose by simply their winner based on their global scores?

According to RT, they have classified the winner based on the quality of the assessment rather than their personal opinion. Not that they don’t put a small notice in their summary at the top of the page. They note that at the End of the game was the culmination of 11 years while praising the way in which the Russo Brothers have been so successful.

It is true that few production teams would be able to tackle a plot so complex and make it emotionally satisfying for fans of the MCU casual and dedicated. This price does not take into account the true merits of the film production.

Even more, there is an argument to be made, there is still a lot of bias internal to the Oscars about to want to reward a film comic, in spite of stellar performances.

What were the performances of Tom Holland and others?

As we already know, Robert Downey, Jr. withdrew from the competition for the best actor at the Academy Awards in late 2019. Why he did this might look like the ultimate humility. From the point of view of Downey, he would have been able to do it because he knew that the domain of the actor this year was much too large to be faced.

Without a doubt, he knew also through internal insurmountable against the films of comic books. If Black Panther was perhaps an anomaly, nobody should ignore the fact that Downey (and Holland) were both worthy of awards in their roles of Tony Stark and Peter Parker.

Be rewarded for this can take some time if it is moving away from the MCU. In the meantime, Holland has celebrated the Golden Tomato above eating the tomatoes with the Russos in a video Instagram.

Maybe that Rotten Tomatoes is what really matters in the rewards

Given that the scores given by Rotten Tomatoes are the outcome of the reviews and notes of the public, their rewards can mean more long-term than anything else.

When we look through a lens that’s more realistic, who would not want to be recognized by something that takes seriously the critical response and the public? Some films have a score as positive to the general public.

Even if the Oscars have yet to prestige, name brand, it only really represents a fraction of the reality in how people perceive a film. Outside of Martin Scorsese striking the franchise Marvel, nobody can deny that Fingame merged of serious themes with a genre once considered too grotesque to be of importance.