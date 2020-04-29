Tom Holland would have pushed for [SPOILERS] Be in Spider-Man 3

Things shook for a while last year, but Spider-Man remains in the MCU in the foreseeable future. What this means is that Marvel can continue the trend to collaborate with Peter Parker with a familiar hero of the franchise in each of his films. Spider-Man: Homecoming with Iron Man and Far From Home had Nick Fury (finally, Talos disguised as a Fury), but who will join the crawler Spider-Man 3? Well, apparently, Tom Holland has somebody in mind.

As we reported a few months ago, the studio was initially played with one of the doctors Strange, Captain Marvel or Ms. Marvel, appearing in the trio. However, the limited availability of Cumberbatch was excluded and the current plan is to retain Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan up to their solo projects respective. This means that the word is now that Holland is the guarantor of his personal choice: Ant-Man.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same people who told us months ago that a remake live Bambi was in preparation, and that Disney was doing a National Treasure 3, which are now confirmed – that the british star is pushing to get Scott Lang in Spider-Man 3 because he is a big fan of Paul Rudd. This is not a secret no more, because the actor has expressed his wish that the Avengers on the theme of insects working together in the past. We have seen Peter interact with a wide variety of heroes of the civil war and of the two last movies the Avengers, but one way or another, it has never really been able to share a good amount of screen time with Lang. It is clear that this must be corrected at a given time, then why not immediately?

Click to enlarge

To clarify, this is just something that Holland wants to and Marvel is exploring at this stage and it is not known what role Ant-Man may have, or if it will eventually join. It is a fact, however, that the actor has a lot of influence on the patrons of the studio. Famous, he had a line of communication with the CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, during the temporary break in the relationship with Sony, the opinion of Holland being taken into account.

Tell us, however, would you like to see Ant-Man, the help the web-slinger in Spider-Man 3? Ring in the comments section below.