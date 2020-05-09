Tom Welling (Smallville) and Brandon Routh renfilent the cape of Superman. Soon Henry Cavill ?

The event, expected for years by the fans of DC Comics, will take place this winter. The ancient interpreters of Superman will be present in some series in the Arrowverse. Three of the most famous have already responded to the call.

Each year, the hero of the series DC come together around a special story consisting of three episodes, encouraging viewers to follow them all to understand the framework. For this season, the producers have struck harder. Not only, you will need to juggle between sets Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and – the latest – Batwoman to understand this arc… but in addition, you’ll need to revise your classic super-heroic !

Because Crisis on Infinite Earths – this is the name of the crossover 2019 – will invite characters from parallel dimensions, understand old movies and series stamped DC. The cast is a dream : Kevin Conroy, the voice actor of Batman in movies and series, animated, Brandon Routh and Tom Welling, who were, respectively, interpreted Clark Kent in the film Superman Returns and in the series Smallville.

The nostalgia of the years 2000

With Tyler Hoechlin, who embodies already the super-hero in his underwear in Supergirlour actors will resume the roles for which they gave the glory. We know what became their versions of Superman at the end of the film, Bryan Singer and soap opera star The Trilogy of Saturday on M6. A beautiful gift for fans nostalgeeks who grew up in the early 2000s.

And not that ! Lynda Carter, the first incarnation of Wonder Woman to the screen, will be also of the party. She hadn’t used his lasso since the 70’s. At this stage, we can therefore hope for a return of Dean Cain immortalized by Lois & Clark the new adventures of Superman in the 90’s. Or even Henry Cavill, who has abandoned the costume of Sup’ after the release of Justice League in 2017.

Crisis on Infinite Earths will be broadcast from 8 December 2019 14 January 2020 on the american channel CW. And soon on Netflix.

