Tomás Balcázar, grandfather of javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, in critical condition

Don Tomás Balcázar, grandfather of the mexican player, Javier Hernandez don’t pass anything good on the topic of health, and according to sources is serious in a hospital of Guadalajara.

The maternal grandfather of javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez is reported in intensive therapy fighting to improve your health, without that there is still a clear diagnosis on their current status.

Balcázar González he was also player of Chivas and selected national, in addition to who played the World Switzerland 1954. Interestingly, in that World cup he scored to Francewhat his grandson emulated in South africa in 2010.

He also holds a title as a player Flock in the season 1956-1957.

The grandfather of the current player of the Los Angeles Galaxy is turning 89 years old next may 4, and your state of health is more concerned about his family.

Up to the time it is not known whether Chicharito will travel to Guadalajara to be closer to his familyalthough everything points to that not as in Los Angeles he is with his wife, Sarah Kohan, who is pregnant and expecting the second baby of his relationship with the footballer.

Hernández Balcázar has always been very attached to his grandfather, who even visited him during the good period that lived in Europe, an adventure which began in 2010 when he signed with the Manchester United.