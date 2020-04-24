Tommy Chong shares his idea for the spin-off of “That ’70s Show” and launched the new mobile game “Cheech and Chong Bud Farm” (exclusive)

Cheech & Chong are no doubt one of the greatest duos of comedy of all time, having created nearly a dozen comedy albums well-loved and a number of classic films. Now, the pair launches in the mobile gaming industry with its all new game Farm Bud. Tommy Chong – half of the legendary stoner-comedians – has recently talked to PopCulture.com of the game, saying that it was something that Cheech Marin and his partner in comedy had wanted to do.

Chong explained that they had “been looking for a video game Cheech & Chong” to do, and the opportunity finally presented when his son, Paris Chong, connected with LDRLY Games of Vancouver, described as “the largest worldwide publisher of games cannabis” . “The actor’s iconic explained: “They came up with the idea, the brand and everything. Cheech and me [are] happy as hell that this has been done. “Chong was then praised the work of LDRLY on the game, saying:” They are really excellent in what they do, so it has worked really well. “Chong continued:” The game itself comes at a perfect time, with this lock ” , referring to the quarantine of sars coronavirus current to which the country is facing. “Now, we can focus on to entertain us, with us, with our phone, and that is exactly what he is doing. ”

While Cheech & Chong is certainly what he is best known, in the 90’s, Chong was taken a character smoking pot different, embodying the adorable Leo in This show of 70 years. When asked if he would consider ever to be part of a renaissance or a meeting of the series, he answered with impatience, “Totally”. Then he shared his own thoughts on a possible new direction for the series. “I even played with the idea that Leo makes a spin-off,” he said, adding that he would like that to include Topher Grace, Aston Kutcher, Wilmer Valdarama, Laura Prepon and Mila Kunis, all stopping “at various times” , or all together. “He continued jokingly,” Leo has not really changed. Leo is always the same, old hippie that he was at the time. “

Although there is no guarantee that fans will be able to review Leo with the team of the 70’s Show, they can always get a dose of Chong playing Farm Bud. According to a synopsis-the official game: “Cheech & Chong find themselves trapped in the small hamlet of Hierba Verde. Drug-free to find, they are beginning to grow their own, and stumble backwards into a commercial empire for profit. With the crooked mayor in their pocket, the boys are on the verge of becoming rich and to live out their days lying on a beach like kings of the sun. Unfortunately for them, the Sgt Stedenko is determined to put them in prison for life. with the help of a cast of secondary characters, Cheech & Chong will continue to pursue their dreams of fame and fortune, while keeping a step ahead of the law. “In particular, the day of the official launch of the game is today, the 20th of April,, often stylized in 4/20.