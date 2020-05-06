Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya innovate in Harlem

(Relaxnews) – Tommy Hilfiger and actress Zendaya is preparing to propose a parade increased in Harlem. The next parade experimental “TommyNow” the american designer will be held at the legendary Apollo theater, on 8 September, in full New York Fashion Week. As usual, it will propose several innovative experiences.

This season, the parade will resume its strategy of immediate sale at the end of the parade, but augmented by virtual reality. Indeed, the application of online purchase in augmented reality will be available on tommy.com (both on mobile and on desktop), it will have a shop online virtual pieces worn by models. Cameras installed in the theatre will allow the live broadcast of the parade, the red carpet of the first rank, and behind-the-scenes of the show.

In addition, a bus stamped “Tommy X Zendaya,” will be parked in front of the theatre. It will house the fall collection 2019 designed by Hilfiger and his ambassador Zendaya. The public could enter in the bus to buy the new pieces from the collection on the day of the parade. The bus will move also in the streets of New York for a week following the parade, to give see his new articles.

“We are proud to offer a show always different and innovative compared to the rest of the industry ( … ),” said the designer in a press release. “I was immediately attracted by the suggestion of Zendaya propose TommyNow in Harlem to the fact that we continue to celebrate diversity and inclusion at the heart of our collaboration and of our brand DNA.”

To celebrate this initiative, Tommy Hilfiger is also associated with the singer and actress to design a commemorative t-shirt “Tommy X Apollo X Zendaya”. All profits from the sale of its t-shirts will be donated to the Apollo, historical mecca of the music scene, afro-american. It should be furthermore noted that another association will benefit from the sale of t-shirts on the bus “Tommy X Zendaya”, the Mama Foundation, which offers courses in music and dance free of charge to people in need in the neighborhood of Harlem.

After you have lifted the veil on its fresh collaboration with Zendaya in New York city, Tommy Hilfiger will make a detour by the Fashion Week in Milan, where the brand will host another event on the 16th of September, this time to unveil its new collection, Tommy x Lewis, designed in partnership with Lewis Hamilton, to its ambassador from 2018.