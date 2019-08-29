Tommy Hilfiger will present his second collection in partnership with Zendaya

Zendaya and Tommy Hilfiger present their new collection. This is their second partnership since 2018.

Zendaya was able to participate in the creation of the new collection of the season autumn-winter 2019 Tommy Hilfiger. In addition, the actress and singer is also the new face of the brand since it has served as a model to present the first looks on the social networks.

This all-new collection of ready-to-wear for women must be submitted, on the 8th of September, on the occasion of a fashion show in New York, which will host the Fashion Week. It consists of clothing to the graphic style making it great for patterns : plaid, houndstooth, leopard, polka dots… Dresses, pants, blazer or shirt collar, ascot bring a contemporary touch to the ensemble and highlight the strength and modernity of women. Shoes and jewelry to complement the collection.

And to the hot shoe Tommy Hilfiger : “The new collection encourages you to accept your uniqueness. By giving a new look to the pieces of iconic associated with an american style, classic and silhouettes iconic of the 70’s, we honor the self-confidence, style and self-expression.