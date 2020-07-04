Tommy Lee Jones, the star of the month of August on TCM Cinema

It is present on our screens for so many years, it is easy to not pay attention to him, as a familiar face (if friendly) that reminds us of the passage of time, and the movies that we saw, yesterday, before. And yet…

However, Tommy Lee Jones is the Star of the month of August on TCM Movies. Because he had, at the same time, remember the obvious : that he is a great actor, american, inheritor of a tradition that is almost lost (the of “gules”, with happy scars and marks of the time), these faces that we recognize, without necessarily knowing.

For Tommy Lee Jones, it all started on the boards on Broadway in the 60’s. This was not the race I expected (as was his father, he initially worked in the oil industry and in the construction of sub-marines), but she likes him. During the years 70, it becomes a second role occupied, but little appreciated. Before, in the decade of the 90’s, winning an Oscar, to collaborate on several occasions with Oliver Stone (JFK, Between the Sky and the Earth, the Murderers of born) and becoming, surprise, bankable (Men In Black).

The legitimate Violence (1977), The Fugitive (1993), its sequel, u.s. Marshals (1998), and In the valley of Elah (2007) : the four films that crosses eras and genres, the four films to tell an acting career and into his mouth.

The program

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7

20.50 The Fugitive (1993)

(The Fugitive) de Andrew Davis, with Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones and Sela Ward.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14,

20.50 U. S. Marshals (1998)

(U. S. Marshal), Stuart Baird, with Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes and Robert Downey Jr.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21,

20.50 Legitimate violence (1977)

(Thunder), John Flynn, with Tommy Lee Jones, William Wind, and Linda Haynes.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28,

20.50 In the valley of Elah (2007)

(In The Valley Of Elah), de Paul Haggis, with Tommy Lee Jones, Charlize Theron and Susan Sarandon

Recall that the chain TCM FILM is available in the Offerings of Canal+ to the Antilles and Guiana, SFR, Zeop, watch TV and in all media of TELEVISION in France.