Tones and I, Billie Eilish, Lizzo… these artists that we discovered in 2019 – News Billie Eilish

Tones and I

It is with the prime of his dismissal, the young Australian, Toni Watson of his true name, bought a loop-station. A year later, it will pass the status of the seller, to international singer. On February 15, 2019, under his pseudonym “Tones and I”, she released her first single “Johnny Run Away” and continued with the hit “Dance Monkey”. The latter will be classified among the best sales of the year and propel the singer to fame. The release of his EP “The Kids Are Coming,” confirms the originality of the artist with his unique way and his look shifted.

Billie Eilish

At just 18 years old, Billie Eilish, who has grown up in a family environment of artistic, stands out and takes off with a debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go ?”. Placed in first on the Billboard 200 in its first week, it sold 313,000 copies and won 5 awards at the ceremony Grammy Awards. New music prodigy, the American voice imposes its style electro-pop, backed by his brother Finneas O’connell, who has co-composed several of its titles. Despite her young age, Billie Eilish deals with serious topics that explore the discomfort of the loneliness of the contemporary youth and sang for the new James Bond.

Lizzo

Lizzo is an african-american artist as a pioneer of the “body positivity” and an influential figure of the Pride50. Uninhibited and unapologetic, Melissa Viviane Jefferson, his real name instills a philosophy of positivity and body acceptance of self, fairly new on the music scene. Multi-instrumentalist, including the flute that she plays since her childhood, she begins with the gospel and then the RnB and rap. This is his third album, “Cuz I Love You”, released on April 19, 2019, which will raise its global popularity. Assuming its forms and the differences, she confided to the magazine Essence: “We should love ourselves first. We should consider our body as a vehicle of success, and not as an indicator of who we are.”

Ava Max

American woman of Albanian origin, Ava Max is already being compared to Lady Gaga, after the release of his title “Sweet purpose Psycho,” which became the hit song of the young singer. His musical style is very eclectic, covering a genre: pop, electronic, rhythm, dancing. She explained her motivations: “I want my music to be always hard-hitting, outspoken, and it gives off a good vibe. […] I want my texts to come to inspire my audience. I want all these attributes are reflected through my words.” Ultra feminist, she defends it in his songs, such as “My Way”, its ideals, namely : the revaluation of women in society.