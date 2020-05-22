Toni Collette and Damian Lewis in the cast of the drama “Dream Horse”

(Relaxnews) – The actors have been chosen to play in the drama “Dream Horse”, based on a true story previously brought to the screen in a documentary directed by Louise Osmond in 2015. For the moment no shoot date has not been mentioned. The story will follow the character played by Toni Collette who is trying to raise a race horse.

Then she gave the reply to Jake Gyllenhaal in the thriller disturbing, “Velvet Buzzsaw”, released on February 1 on Netflix, Toni Collette is again ready to return on the big screen. The actress will team up with another player of renown, Damian Lewis, best known for his role in the series of espionage “Homeland” where he kept the poster with Claire Danes.

Entitled “Dream Horse”, the drama follows the story of Jan, played by Toni Collette, a woman who attempts to establish a union of races in his little welsh village while raising a race horse. At his side, Damian Lewis will play a local accountant who joined unexpectedly the organization.

The feature-length film which is still at the development stage will be directed by Euros Lyn, who has to his credit numerous episodes of television series, including “Black Mirror”, “Doctor Who”, “Broadchurch” or “Daredevil”. Screenwriter Neil McKay will sign the script for the big screen, adapted from actual events.

The film takes its plot from a true story previously referred to by Louise Osmond’s documentary “Dark Horse”, released in 2015.

“I grew up in the valleys in wales where everyone knows this story, it is a local legend,” says Euros Lyn, the director. “At the time I read the brilliant scenario of Neil [McKay]I knew that I had to make this film comical and moving. Having Toni Collette as Jan Vokes, our heroine is extraordinary, and Damian Lewis in the role of Howard Davies, his accomplice contention, but intriguing, is my dream become a reality”, he concluded.

In addition to this project, which has no shoot date or release date yet set, Toni Collette will give a reply to Daniel Craig not in a “James Bond” but in a criminal drama entitled “Knives Out”, scheduled for November 2019. About Damian Lewis, he will be released on the 14th of August next the highly anticipated “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” by Quantin Tarantino, in which he held the role of the non-less famous than Steve McQueen.