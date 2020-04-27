Toni Collette joins Anna Kendrick in the film “Stowaway”

(Relaxnews) – Joe Penna, the director of “Arctic” will bring together for the first time Toni Collette, and Anna Kendrick in sonprochain drama film “Stowaway”, have unveiled the american media. The film is expected to go to the cinema current 2020.

It is a duet single that will be the face of his camera, Joe Penna, assisted by the writer Ryan Morrison in his next movie, “Stowaway”. According to several u.s. media, the tandem behind “Arctic” will feature Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette in her science fiction thriller.

The plot will revolve around a mission to the planet Mars and a stowaway which will cause accidentally damage to the edge of the ship, endangering his crew. While the resources are shrinking, the researcher medical, performed by Anna Kendrick, is contrary to the commander, played by Toni Collette, and to the biologist on-board.

Inseparable, Joe Penna and Ryan Morrison will also be executive producers on this project is expected to have on the screens for 2020.

From the 1st of February, viewers will be able to review Toni Collette, best known for playing the main role in the series “United States of Tara”, in the “Velvet Buzzsaw” to the sides of Jake Gyllenhall on Netflix. As for Anna Kendrick, the actress has just been to the poster of “The Shadow of Emily,” by Paul Feig. It was made famous by playing in the sagas “Twilight” and “Pitch Perfect.