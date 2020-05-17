tonight on TF1 – Stars Actu



“After Earth” with Will and Jaden Smith is still replay this evening. See you on TF1 from 21h05 or on MYTF1 to (re)watch the film in streaming video via the function direct.



Alongside Will and Jaden Smith, we find Isabelle Fuhrman, Zoë Kravitz, or even Glenn Morshower.

“After Earth” : the story

After a forced landing, Kitai Raige and his father, Cypher, are found on Earth, a thousand years after humanity was forced to evacuate the planet, driven by cataclysmic events. Cypher is seriously injured and Kitai engages in a journey at high risk to report their presence and ask for help. It will explore unknown places, face the animal species that have evolved and dominate this planet, and fight an alien creature fearsome who escaped at the time of the crash…

Did you know

During his last broadcast on TF1 on June 2, 2019 – for info it was already a replay – the film had been put in 3.09 million viewers for an audience share average of 14.4%. Low but sufficient to clinch the first place.



Received very moderately by critics, the film has not met with the desired success during its theatrical release. In France, only 1.27 million people went to discover it.

Trailer

While waiting to (re)discover the film, here is its official trailer.

