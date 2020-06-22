Tonight on TV : Baywatch – Actu Film

The t-shirts, such as red, large busts, rescues in the crowded beaches of Malibu, who doesn’t remember this cult series that was Baywatch. The film, which is separated a little bit and tends more towards parody, but it takes nothing away from our fun. Tonight at 20H40 on RTL TVI.

The lifeguard Lifeguard senior Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) has three new recruits in his team this summer. One of them was imposed upon him by the municipality – the flamboyant but irresponsible time olympic medalist, Matt Brody (Efron). Apart from Mitch and Matt, the rescue team also includes some lovely young women and a geek. This combination is supposed to become a true team, and more that are going to fall into a large drug trafficking that is dangerously close to his dear ‘Baywatch’.

Associated with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, to create a comedic duo, it was a very good idea. We are tired of second-degree omnipresent. Comedy is refreshing and summer perfect in this hot weather !