Tonight on TV : Chef – Actu Cinema

A time when cooking shows were on the rise, a film gourmand with a cast to the onions should rejoice. Come enjoy in the company of Sofia Vergara, Jon Favreau, Scarlett Johansson, Dustin Hoffman and many others this evening at 20h25 on RTL TVI.

Carl Casper, a Chef, prefers to resign suddenly from his post rather than accept to compromise his creative integrity by the decisions of the owner of the establishment. It must then decide its future. Found as well in Miami, he teamed up with his ex-wife, his friend and his son to launch a food truck. Taking to the road, Chef Carl returns to his roots and find the passion for cooking and a zest for life and love.

A road trip culinary, with a reflection on the father/son relationship that leaves a taste like a good dessert.