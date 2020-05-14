Tonight on TV : Lucy – Actu Cinema

Do you know of a better way to start the week in the company of Scarlett Johansson in a film by Luc Besson ? No, you do not know ? See you tonight on Club RTL, 20h.

Lucy, a student, was kidnapped and discovers that thugs have inserted a packet of drugs in the stomach in order to make him pass the border. But when the product is emptied into his body, the young woman sees her intellectual and physical abilities will increase…It “colonizes” her brain and acquires unlimited powers.

Spectacular and intelligent, Lucy is a testament to the talent of the director Luc Besson. Once is not custom, this is a woman who finds solutions to save the world. Scarlett Johansson is a true Wonder Woman version Besson.