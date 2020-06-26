Tonight on TV : The Flingueuses – Actu Film

Sandra Bullock and Melissa Mc Carthy are the flingueuses ! Promises to be a night full of action and fun. This duo explosive is waiting for you tonight at 20h in the Club RTL.

On one side there is the FBI special agent Sarah Ashburn, a researcher’s rigorous and methodical, whose reputation precedes him as to his excellence that his arrogance, the hubris. The other officer of police of Boston, Shannon Mullins, known for his strong temper and his vocabulary blossomed. As the other one, have never had a partner in the work… nor really have any friends.

Therefore, when these two representatives of the law radically opposed are forced to team up to stop a drug lord without mercy, they find themselves having to fight not only against a powerful crime syndicate, but especially against the desire to kill each other.

Paul Feig, the director, always gives preference to the actresses and actors that he has a good reason. The combination of Calf/ Mc Carthy is simply amazing. A comedy and a bulldozer sent by the diatribe comic an automatic weapon.