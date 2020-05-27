Tonight on TV : The Proposal – Actu Cinema

We are Sunday, you’re off tomorrow, you can give yourself a little break sentimental. Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock are waiting for you for a good little film feelgood tonight at 21h05 on TF1.

When Margaret, a very powerful editor, is threatened to be deported to his native country, Canada, she imagines a solution to the emergency, and declares that she is betrothed to his assistant, the unfortunate Andrew, that it exploited and abused for years. He agrees to participate in the deception, but at its conditions…

The odd couple travels to Alaska to meet the amazing family of Andrew. Margaret, city to the end of the nails and accustomed to have everything under control, finds herself in situations she has no control over… While the wedding preparations are progressing and that an officer of the immigration continues, Margaret and Andrew have more evil and less and less inclined to adhere to the plan…

It is cheerful, light filled with humor and emotion, a romantic comedy, as you like.