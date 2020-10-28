Toño Mauri has been hospitalized for Covid-19 for four months

The actor has not managed to recover 100 percent, although his son clarifies that he is out of danger.

At the end of June Toño Mauri confirmed the news that he and his family had tested positive for Covid-19.

For this reason, days after that announcement, the actor reported his admission to the hospital, where after three months he continues to recover and take some therapies, as revealed by his son, Antonio Mauri.

Throughout this period, some details of the medical treatment that was applied to him have been made known, and he has preferred to remain reserved around his situation, which has evolved in a favorable way.

“He is fine, he is in the hospital right now but he is doing movement therapy, which we prefer that he do it in the hospital. But he was super good and we were super grateful that nothing happened, “said the actor’s son to Hola! Magazine.

Regarding the possibility of Toño returning as a producer in the television series Los Mariachis, his son responded to the medium:

“I think we have to wait a bit, but we will see day by day, it improves very well, so it will surely not take long.”