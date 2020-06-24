Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson) auditioned for a role in Iron Man

Tony Revolori, a well-known player to give life to Flash Thompson in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: far from home, has recently revealed that she had auditioned for more roles of MCU.

The return to the sources was the true beginning of Revolori in the MCU, but before that Tom Holland is chosen as the new Spider-Man, Revolori also auditioned to play the hero arachnid loved one. According to ., Revolori, recalls that when he arrived to the hearing with ” all the confidence in the world “, the same that had disappeared once he looked around and saw ” all the young white Hollywood actors “. Even prepared for the role by researching everything about the characters, not just Peter Parker, and has shared that ” she was probably very wrong of the audience. “

In the same way, before that Spider-Man is not to be considered part of the MCU, and even long before the formation of the universe, Revolori has auditioned for a supporting role in the Iron Man. He revealed that the character was a child refugee. appear in the scene in which Iron Man is in Afghanistan, in the middle of the conflict. When families are separated and are about to be killed, Iron Man arrives and saves them all, with a child who runs to his father. Revolori has not kept the paper, but this child could have been him.

Finally, the third has been defeated, despite the fact that he had initially auditioned for another role in Spider-Man: the Return home: Ned Leeds, the inseparable friend of Peter Parker. However, Revolori explained that another role of who was to come, and so has ended up playing Flash Thompson.

Without a doubt, this is a clear example of that is the one who perseveres reaches, because, after having persisted for a long time, Revolori was finally joining the MCU in a much better role that he could not have in Iron Man.