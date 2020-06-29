Tony Saint Laurent in the Grand Point Virgule with Unclassifiable in September of 2020

By

Laura B. · Published June 29, 2020 at 16h36

· Updated June 29, 2020 at 16h36

Television, humorist Tony Saint Laurent played, again, his show “Unclassifiable”the Great semicolon at the beginning of 2020. A one-man-show, very nice view from October 2 to December 19, 2020.

After having been a very long time in the sign of the point and eat with your one-man-show “Unclassifiable“, Tony Saint Laurent moved from here to 2020. As Panagiotis Pascot, and took up his quarters in Grand Point Virgule where is, again, in the scenario of the back 2020from Thursday to Saturday of the 2 October to 19 December 2020.

The common point between Daesh, the dwarves, the FN and the actress Scarlett Johansson ? All of them are in the program show of Tony Saint Laurent. It is for this reason that thethe comedian it is “unclassifiable“.

In sceneit is the practice of the stand-up but his texts continue to be carefully written.

The ex-animator at Club Med, Tony Saint Laurent did their weapons to the tv “Jamel Comedy Club“. He has also worked with Cyril Hanouna for “The key is not in my post“.

Can still be seen regularly in the tv on the subject of theArthur “Friday, everything is permitted“where he is very often invited. He was also speaking in the morning “Radio Jack“that Arthur had briefly animated in 2017 in the Heard of FM radio, of which he is the owner. Today, Arthur produces his show.

Still not that long ago that Tony Saint Laurent played “Unclassifiable“to the Fires of the Ramp, before the theatre do the farm permanently.

Previously, the comedian had already happened in the Comedy Club, the theatre Jamel Debbouze, but also in the theatre of the Temple, with “Call Me Tony Saint Laurent“. It has also been chosen by Gad Elmaleh to ensure that the first part of his show “Without drum“.

Our critique : “Unclassifiable“it carries very well its name : it is very difficult to store thehumor of Tony Saint Laurent in a box.

In your showhe recognizes himself, there are also many moments “choupinou“with the mention of his great father, for example, but also a lot of garbage, such as the farts and their sexual experiences.

Sunglasses screwed on the face, dressed in black, microphone with cable bonded to the mouth, Tony Saint Laurent connects the valves very quickly, sometimes standing, sometimes sitting on a high stool.

He begins to test his audience, especially to see if there is a homosexual (how to do it, as it is in the Swamp…) with a test relentless, for the doubtful, he has the secret.

In the Face of his audience, thethe comedian the question arises quasi-existential (“All of them are called in Abu Daesh. Why he took the name of the monkey from Aladdin ?“) ; says to him without the filter of their experiences on the Tinder ; imagine the marriage between mat and Mimie Mathy, that I was going to get in the wedding car remote control ; supports to those who do not like cats (“an animal that looks like you, licking your balls“) before asserting and attempting to prove, that it is not “not queutard“. It also shares the fundamental analysis : “If God didn’t want us to be idiots, we would have made the arm shorter“. What is being said.

Tony Saint Laurent do not forget to be self-critical (“I have often been told that I am the look-alike poor state of Sébastien Folin“) and trust, in a moment of sincere. “The day, I hope, I try not to make me poop, because I live an hour per day, when I’m on stage“admitthe comedian your audience, before finishing with a very good video for “prove that all [qu’il] she says on stage is true“. Grateful to his audience, there is no shortage of wait, after the showfor the exchange.

As you will understand, Tony Saint Laurent speaks very often of what is happening below the waist, it’s funny, of course, but it is a show do not be put between all ears. Related Post: The design of the 'guardians of the galaxy" reveals a different look for Gamora

Tony Saint Laurent makes you laugh on tv ? Then, for you to discover your one-man-show…