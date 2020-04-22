“Too cool to have children with a woman”

As it goes from little with the singer and american actor Max Ehrich, Demi Lovato is not closed to the idea of living in a homosexual relationship, if this takes a day. The singer of 27 years old, who is said to be “fluid” in love, also wish to have two or three children. Then regardless of the gender of the person with whom she will found a family. “I think it must be too cool to have kids with a woman. But I don’t know what it will look like my future. I am open to everything, ” she says in “Bazaar“. People always ask me what kind of person attracts me. And I want to say to them: “You have seen my past sentimental?” There is no specific type. Everything is a matter of connection”.

As for his ex, Wilmer Valderrama, from which it is separated in 2016, after six years of relationship, she does not keep any rancor towards him. And even if the actor is engaged to fashion model Amanda Pacheco in January 2020. “I’m really happy for him and I wish him the best, but we no longer have contact,” she said. It was necessary that this be so that I can be good with myself”.

The friendship has an important place in the life of a Half. Its debut on the Disney Channel, she has known Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez. If-a-Half “love” always the ex of Liam Hemsworth that she still sees, and that she finds it “amazing”, this is not really the same goes for the old girlfriend of Justin Bieber. “When you grow up with people, you will always have love for them, but I am no longer friends with Selena,” she says. I keep still have affection for it”.

Watch the new clip of Demi Lovato, “I Love Me”:

