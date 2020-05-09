Too much love: Mila Kunis tells the story of his first night with…

Although there are years that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have quit playing Jackie Brukhart and Michael Kelso in “That 70s show”, the duo do admit to never really having stopped to love each other as in the series. The heart with the hands.

In fact, after the end of the soap, the duo has lived several “sexfriends breaks” before realizing that he wanted to have a relationship.

“It’s complicated” to “in couple”

Interviewed by Howard Sternthe beautiful brunette explains how she has brought things to the “next level” with her now husband:

In a first step, we started to go out together with the common idea of never getting married.

But the actress tale, then how she really changed her mind once the episode, Demi Moore had been completely buried. Invited to a party in Ashton, Mila understands her feelings, “I turned around and it was like a movie, I could hear the violins playing… I thought for the first time that his charm I cut off the breath.”

While the actress wants to leave the evening in Uber, Ahston (yes, they are called by their pet names) holds a kiss and doesn’t let from the night…

The thing quite funny in this story is that the couple is experiencing the same situations as their characters in “Friends With Benefits” and “No Strings Attached”. In other words, Mila describes how they are passed from sexfriends to love and show us that sometimes fiction can catch up with the reality.

To communicate, the key to their success in love

It also states, that the two of them were always transparent to one another. To see their happy marriage, their daughter and a second baby on the road, it seems that this good old communication has been the key to their success. Long life to this lovely couple who has been able to evolve for the better.

A beautiful mom

Mila, pregnant, to the poster of “Bad Moms”, was resplendent on Monday 18 July 2016 to the first new york film:

(Re)discover the hilarious video of Mila Kunis, who talks about Tinder, selfies, and lingerie for the rules:

