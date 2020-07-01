Too white and male, the Academy of the Oscars is the diversification of the forced march

Among the 819 new members invited to join the Academy of the Oscars, more than a third are from an ethnic minority, and 45% are women. An evolution accelerated by the social movements in the united States, affecting an institution that continues to be male-67 % of whites and 81 %.

From a decade ago, the criticism becomes all the years, and each time a little stronger. Too white, too male in its composition as in its achievements, the Academy of the Oscars, helps to perpetuate the patriarchal domination in the film industry. But this year, as demonstrations against racism are multiplying in the united States with the movement #BlackLivesMatter and that the speech of women is released into the environment, the Academy has discovered that there is an urgent need to change his image.

Among the 819 new members invited to join their ranks this year, 45% are women and 36% of ethnic minorities, “under-represented ” in the organization”. Among the newcomers 25 French, that the filmmakers Ladj Ly (“Les Misérables”) and actress Adele Haenel, incarnation of the movement MeToo in Franceafter having accused the director Christophe Ruggia of”inappropriate touching repeated.” It was illustrated also by the abandonment of the ceremony of Caesar, after the award of the Best movie of Roman Polanski, who was accused of rape and sexual assault.

A woman and a Black, therefore, the foreign, and the symbols of the spirit of diversity and equality, which is now trying to incorporate the Academy.

This impulse is not new. In 2016, the Academy – until then rather discreet about their composition – had faced criticism and revealed that its 6,000 members at the time (almost 10 000 today) was 93 % white and 76% men. In the sequel, that she had been promised a doubling of the number of women and members of ethnic minorities, by 2020.

Since then, every year, it co-opts hundreds of new, younger members, the selection of the representatives of the minorities beyond the borders of american film and Hollywood. Previously limited to only 300 elected per year, these new promotions are now reaching more than 800 recruits, of 68 different nationalities this year.

In 2020, “the Academy has surpassed the two goals” of 2016, says in a press release. And if the new elected officials agree to join their ranks, which is usually the case, the proportion of women within the Academy will increase by 33% (compared to 24% in 2015) and the minority in 19 % (compared to 7% in 2015).

As proof of its commitment, the Academy has also branched out this year by the executive committee. The director of the african-american population commitment of Ava DuVernay, whose movie “Selma” had, however, has been snubbed in the year 2015 by the jury, was appointed in June within the body of directors, while the star of “Sister Act” Whoopi Goldberg has been appointed again to represent the actors. With 26 women and 12 people of color out of 54 governors (25 against and 11 above), the committee has never been so diverse.

Ava DuVernay, the activist whose filmography does not cease to denounce the latent racism of the society and of the institutions of america towards the black community, praised the evolution of mentalities in the Academy of the Oscars.

Members, a reflection of a list ?

Knowing that only the members appoint the nominees for the award, the evolution of the Academy, it is a promise of the opening of the list ? Some already feel that the more open recruitment of recent years have allowed the rite to the year 2020 for “Parasite”, south Korean film, and the first film in a foreign language to win the award for “best film”.

However, despite the efforts, the cru 2020 has not escaped to their old demons, as illustrated by the return in force of the hashtag #OscarSoWhite (Oscars so white), arose in the year 2015 as the academy had not named an actor of diversity. As has been pointed out by the comedy duo of Chris Rock and Steve Martin at the award ceremony last February, only a personality afro-american was part of the appointment this year. “In 1929, he had not called african-american. In 2020, there is a [Cynthia Erivo pour son rôle dans Harriet, NDLR]. What amazing progression”, has ironisé Steve Martin.

Matthew A. Cherry, who won the Oscar for best animated short film for his film “Love” has ironisé in the fact that all Blacks appointed had to do a picture together. Or five people.

In terms of the under-representation of women among the most prestigious awards, is a constant since 1929, and the 92and edition has not vanished. The absence of women directors among the “oscarisables” has been denounced by the hashtag #OscarsSoMale (Oscar, if you the man) in the social networks. On the red carpet, Natalie Portman has sported a coat embroidered with the names of the directors ignored by the Oscars.

“The evolution of the Oscar is not a commitment, but an obligation !”

In the current social context, the visibility given to these inequalities by the stars and by the social networks makes the academy of the Oscars, at the foot of the wall. For the film critic Alex Masson, less of a commitment, this development is “an obligation”. “If the Academy does not lack, I would. It is a patriarchal system and, as in any system, the prevailing fear of losing power”, he explained to France 24. “But between ‘Black Life Matters’, the resurgence of the “awakened culture’ [prise de conscience des injustices qui pèsent sur les minorités, NDLR]the increased participation of women, the academy does not have the option to change your image.”

According to him, the reasons are political as well as economic. “Hollywood fears especially the boycott. And if ‘Black Lives Matter’ calls to boycott the meeting, due to the absence of minorities in the film, won’t do you much harm in terms of the image and in financial terms. However, it should not be forgotten that the engine of Hollywood, is the money !”

We can expect that the raw 2021 is in tune ? “It all depends on what you are going to enter this year,” responds Alex Masson. “But the permission in the selection of the films of the platform will help to highlight such films as the last of Spike Lee and the biopic of Aretha Franklin (productions of Netflix),” notes Alex Masson, who believes that these productions might as well make the recipe.

Among all the american blockbusters that have market this year, the critic reminds us that there has been a “Black Panther”, directed by Ryan Coogler, the film became a phenomenon in the united States. And “Wonder Woman”, from Patty Jenkins, “the biggest box-office success of the film directed by a woman, starring a heroine, and the view by the majority of the girls…”. “The cinema is a cultural and industrial. Therefore, if the policy can bring in money, which is the bank !”, concludes Alex Masson.