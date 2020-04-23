“Toosie Slide” Drake broke the record on TikTok

TIKTOK – Drake has made the internet completely toctoc, or rather TikTok. His song “Toosieslide” broke a record on this video-sharing platform popular among teenagers. The hashtag “toosieslide” generated $ 3.7 billion of view, exceeding the previous record set by Kylie Jenner and 3.2 billion views for his #riseandshine.

Released April 2, “Toosie Slide” has quickly become a (new) tube of Drake. At the present time, the clip of the canadian rapper has exceeded 50 million views since its online release. This title is the seventh song of Drake to reach the first place in the ranking Billboard.

Particularity of this song, it has been thought for TikTok with a choreography that is easily imitable, as you can see in the clip, and the lyrics that accompany the gestures. (“It go right foot up, left foot, slide/ Left foot up, right foot, slide” / “Lift the right foot, left foot, glide/ Lift the left foot, right foot, gliding)