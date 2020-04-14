“Toosie Slide” Drake debuts at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

The new single from Drake, ” Toosie Slide “, debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, eliminating the “Blinding Lights” of The Weeknd in the first place.

The success of “Toosie Slide” is added to the accomplishments of Drake, the last month has earned the distinction of having the most entries in Billboard Hot 100 at 208. Now, do 209. In addition, it counts as 101st song Drake to reach the top 40 chart on the Hot 100. Next in the line? Lil Wayne at the age of 82.

It is also the seventh song of Drake in the top of the charts – and the third to debut at no. 1, a record for a male artist – and his 37th track to reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. It is just behind Madonna to equal the all – forward in time.

According to Billboard, the song was recorded 55.5 million feed us during its first full week.

“When I did this song for the first time, I was talking about the Moonwalk,” said Drake at a recent session Instagram Live, making reference to the movement of dance’s iconic Michael Jackson. “Toosie made a dance to this shit, so it jumps now. I didn’t know it was going to be a song to dance like that, but it is what it is. We just have fun, we warm up. The album is on the way, on the point of slapping the roof. ”

Drake has built more anticipation for what he has prepared for the weekend. “I’m working on the album, I’ve been working on it for a while now,” he said to Diddy. “When God forces you to sit down, I remember that the last time I had to sit down, that was when I tore my ACL. And I made a great album with it. Of course, God gave us all inside the home at the time sitting, so the amount of concentration that I am able to put in this album is probably very different from what it would have been if I had had to go by the residence to Vegas and be able to meet Justin in Miami or something else. ”

He added: “This is the most excited I’ve ever heard an album for a long time. “

Complex News ‘Natasha Martinez recently met with Toosie in order to give life to the dance of the single success of Drake. You can watch this video, with a tutorial of the dance, below.