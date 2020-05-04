[“Toosie slide” ép.1/3] “Drake immediately felt that this dance was going to collect”

Since its release on April 3, 2020, Toosie slide, the irresistible title of Drake and his choreography, beat all audience records. The scenes and the secrets of the manufacturing of a tube global launched in full containment in the world.



“A haunting melody”. A melody ghost, haunting, ghost. Never was the expression coined a century ago by the psychoanalyst Theodor Reik, disciple of Freud, who théorisa the psychoactive content of the music, not have found a more perfect illustration that, with Toosie slide. Since its release on April 3, 2020, there are exactly a month ago, the title of canadian rapper 33-year-old Drake, its chorus is addictive and dance-associated “Left foot up/Right foot slide… “ never-ending not to possess our brains and bodies assigned to it, is distilling his disturbing and joyful strangeness. In a few weeks, it became the soundtrack to the Confinement of planetary, his ode to joy, melancholy, at the same time that his choreography official. With him, the “Great Lockdown” turned into a tragi-comedy musical.

It is a stroke of musical genius, commercial and digital : this song twilight fire the Net, in addition to his success and record of virality : n°1 in the Billboard 100, the ranking of sales of drives to the USA, as soon as its output ; 70 million views on YouTube (and it is climbing) ; and, above all, more than 4 billion views on the platform Tik Tok via the “challenges” choreographic generated by the title.