ToosieSlideChallenge : The international stars follow the trend of Drake

It has been almost two years, it was the #InMyFeelingsChallenge that was in full swing on the air In My Feelings that has been very popular on social networks. On April 3, the output of the song Toosie Slide by Drake has given way to a new choreography viral. Several international celebrities following the trend of the #ToosieSlideChallenge.

The canadian singer has once again been the rage in launching this movement on the social networks. The concept is to just do the concatenation in the following words which translate to : “right Foot up, left foot as it slips. Left foot up, right foot slipping. “

Quickly, people from all over the world have started to share videos on the same air, both on the TikTok as on Instagram.

The recent fashion has even brought out different celebrities who are repeating the year and propels the new song from Drake to the top.

Drake

As soon as the output of the video official, the canadian singer-shows the choreography in a luxurious decor. It is at this moment that started it all!

DaniLeigh

The rapper, who had helped Drake to propel the #InMyFeelingsChallenge decided to also participate, taking the view video of the interior of a car.

The JabbaWockeeZ

The dance troupe hip hop JabbaWockeeZ was embedded in the dance wearing their traditional masks. Their video is rather iconic and say : it was without a doubt the winners of the challenge right here!

Matt Steffanina

Still in the middle of the dance, Matt Steffanina, a celebrity of the dance in Los Angeles, has shared a video from a distance with several dancers.

Jordan Clarkson

The challenge joined even celebrities in the sports world. The basketball player Jordan Clarkson has recently shared his version of the Toosie Slide and his facial expressions are hilarious.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey have not done badly, talking in recent weeks because of their TikToks completely #CoupleGoals. This time, the singer has lent to the challenge Drake and we can say that it is a success.

Dushaunt Fik-Shun Stegall

The actor and dancer Fik-Shun has proposed a version of out of the ordinary by making dance her hands on the rhythm of the music. It is quite impressive, and Drake has also shared on her behalf Instagram official.

Chris Brown

The famous singer has shared the tutorial of the Toosie Slide that was his little girl, Royalty Brown. She is just adorable and one can’t help but smile.

Kida The Great

The dancer hip-hop and american actor could not help but join the trend and share his video soon after the release of the new song from Drake.

PETiTOM

On the Quebec side, Tommy Tremblay, participating in The Voice 8, has recently entered in the viral movement. Who knows, it may be that other quebec personalities will be coming soon for the #ToosieSlideChallenge?