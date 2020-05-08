Top 10 greatest hits of Justin Bieber who will be 26 years this weekend

It is this Sunday that Justin Bieber celebrating its 26e anniversary of birth… and he will have many reasons to celebrate! The last few weeks have been very busy for the canadian singer who has seen the light of day the 1er march 1994 in London, Ontario.

In addition to the launch of his album Forex on the 14th of February and to announce a new tour who will stop to Ottawa, Quebec and Montreal in September, Justin Bieber has offered to its fans the documentary series Seasons that beat a record on YouTube.

But this is not the only world record that was smashed Justin Bieber since the beginning of the year! The singer-songwriter first became in January the first artist in history to win the same week, the first position of two charts with different Yummy and 10,000 Hours in collaboration with Dan + Shay.

And then, on the 24th of February, this one has managed the feat of dethroning none other thatElvis Presley by becoming the youngest solo artist to see 7 of his albums reach number one in the prestigious ranking weekly Billboard 200! The previous record was held by the King since 1961.

Since the beginning of his career at the age of 13 years, Justin Bieber has released a total of 5 studio albums, 3 disc compilations, 3 albums, remixed tracks, 1 EP, and 54 singles, as well as 5 tours a major asset.

By what we can hear Justin Bieber live in Quebec this fall, here are our Top 10 of his greatest hits!

10. 10,000 Hours with Dan + Shay (2019)

9. Friends with BloodPop (2017)

8. Let Me Love You with DJ Snake (2016)

7. Cold Water with Major Lazer (2016)

6. Boyfriend (2012)

5. I Don’t Care with Ed Sheeran (2019)

4. What do You Mean? (2015)

3. Love Yourself (2015)

2. Despacito with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee (2017)

1. Sorry (2015)

Do you want more? It would have easily been able to add Baby with Ludacris (2010), Beauty and a Beat with Nicki Minaj (2012), As Long As You Love Me with Big Sean (2012) and Where Are Ü Now with Jack Ü (2015). All this without forgetting the extracts Yummy and Intentions with Quavo, both from the album Forex published in 2020.