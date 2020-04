(Relaxnews) – Relaxnews realized in partnership with the site AlloCiné (www.allocine.fr) the top 10 trailers viewed.

Methodology : The top 10 trailers is drawn each Thursday from the data of the site AlloCiné. The ranking is based on the number of views made by internet users on the trailers of all the movies in theaters currently. The count is made on the last seven days, that is to say from Thursday to Wednesday (on a total of 2738029 viewings this week, 2555323 the previous week).