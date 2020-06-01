top 10 music of Lady Gaga to stay in shape

Still 2 weeks before the end of the confinement, to keep you busy, MCE TV has decided to make the top 10 of the best music of Lady Gaga !

The confinement lasts already since a fortnight. In order to help you to keep you busy, we have selected for you 10 best music of Lady Gaga !

#1 Hair : Released in 2011, this piece of Lady Gaga is on the album Born this way. Thus, in this respect, the famous singer calm self-acceptance and the other with a metaphor of her hair. Live sound, below, in Taratata is absolutely sublime.

#2 You and I : Another song perfectly managed for Lady Gaga. The album Born this way, this title thus takes up extracts We Will Rock You the rock group Queen.

#3 The Edge of Glory : Still on the album Born this Way, this title is ultra dancing to the notes of summer. So it is perfect to listen to in the beginning of the spring confined.

#4 Born this Way : You couldn’t make a top 10 of the best music of Lady Gaga and forget Born this way. In this piece, hymn to open-mindednessit therefore calls on everyone to accept the difference.

#5 Marry the Night : Surely the piece the more explosive the album Born This Way. Hyper dynamic, this piece to keys on nostalgic will make you dance ! Calm, sensual and pop, this title is one of the favourite of the editorial.

#6 Bad Romance : One of the pieces of the most well-known lady Gaga. Released in 2009, this title sets out very well the album Fame Monster in which the singer reveals so very intimate.

#7 Boys Boys Boys : Released in 2008 on the album The Fame, this music reveals a Lady Gaga ultra dynamic. Very dancing, the time of the song, you will forget about containment !

#8 Bloody Mary : Still on the album Born this way, this music mixes electro and pop. Also on the album Born this way, she wavers between electro and vintage pop hyper modern ! A song to listen to, absolutely so !

#9 Alejandro : From the album The Fame Monster released in 2009, this song to the tunes of Latin verging on electro-pop with gusto. -Thus, the title begins the sound of violins and the chorus remains in mind.

#10 Shallow : This song is from the movie A star is Born in which Lady Gaga played alongside Bradley Cooper. It is discovered on udoes melody and a very slow pace. Hyper romantic, their voices intertwine to perfection !

Tags : American horror story lady gaga – lady gaga – Lady Gaga news – Lady Gaga latest news – Lady Gaga music – Lady Gaga top 10 – Lady Gaga top 5