top 10 musics of Selena Gomez to stay in shape

For 14 days already, the whole of France was confined ! With the arrival of beautiful days, it is important to stay in a good mood ! MCE TV has selected for you thees 10 best musics of Selena Gomez !

#1 Love you like a love song : Released in 2011, this is the first song of the album When The Sun Goes Down. This title was a hit upon its release. Ultra popthis song will make you want to dance and party !

#2 Good for you : Released in 2015 in collab with A$AP Rockythis piece is the second of the album Revival. For the first time, Selena Gomez has recorded a song with a rapper ! An initiative which he managed very well !

#3 the Same old love : Always album Revivalthis title shows a new facet of the famous singer. In fact, Selena Gomez addresses the different types of romantic relationships. She also speaks of something toxic it is important to separate.

#4 Naturally : Released in 2009, this piece is a part of the first album of Selena Gomez : Kiss & Tell. The clip was a hit ! The famous singer was still very young at the time !

#5-The Hearts wants what it wants : Released in 2014 as a single, this song would have been inspired by the relationship that Selena Gomez is living with Justin Bieber. At the time, fans thought that the singer had replied to him on Instagram.

#6 Come and get it : Released in 2013, this title is part of the album Stars Dance. The singer chose this song to start his solo career and has been part of the top 10 american. This title was a real success for Selena Gomez.

#7 Dance again : From his latest album Rare released this year, this title will boost the morale of his fans ! In effect, both pop, sensual and modernthis music a charism

#8 Lose you to love me : A lot more quiet, this is the title of the album Rare. In this piece, she talks abouta relationship toxic that it has lived. It would seem, therefore, that it is addressed to Justin Bieber.

#9 Taki Taki : In collab with Cardi B, Dj Snake and Ozunathis song came out in 2018 will you give want to dance ! Sounds ultra Latin, this music is a bit reggaeton recalls the heat of the summer.

#10 Wolves : Released in 2017 in collab with Marshmello, this song is very beautiful. Selena Gomez was entrusted to you” This song is very nice and personal. At the time I was working, I was going through a lot of things. “

