TOP 10 songs against racism and xenophobia

As America mobilizes against racism following the death of George Floyd, this man of african-american murdered by a white policeman in Minneapolis, we propose to you today the 10 songs that denounce xenophobia in the society.

Conveying messages of tolerance and inclusion, these songs resonate differently these days… But most importantly, they listen with the heart!

A Change Is Gonna Come – Seal (2009)

Imagine – John Lennon (1971)

Ebony And Ivory – Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder (1982)

Black Or White – Michael Jackson (1991)

Trouble In Town – Coldplay (2020)

The Way It Is – Bruce Hornsby and The Range (1986)

Brother Louie – The Stories (1973)

There’s Got to Be a Way – Mariah Carey (1990)

This Is America – Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover (2018)

Aziza – Daniel Balavoine (1985)