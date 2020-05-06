Top 15 Star Wars – Rated

In this day of Star Wars, we look back at the series and films “Star Wars” and rank the 15 best of them. For this classification, I would include not the hardware, LEGO Star Wars, or anything that is listed as a special or short on Disney +. It should also be noted that “Solo: A Star Wars Story” is available in some regions and “The Rise of Skywalker” will be added later this year. Without further ado, I present to you my top 15 movies and series “Star Wars”.

15. Attack of the clones

Without a doubt, my entry for “Star Wars” the least preferred. It was inevitable when we told the story of Anakin Skywalker, there would be a love story, but I didn’t think it would be as bad. There is no chemistry between Natalie Portman and Hayden Christiansen. The dialogue is atrocious. (Remember the speech that I hate about the sand?) The CGI on Naboo is horrible. You can practically see the green screen. The only factors that redeem are the spirit of Obi-Wan and the fight scene at the lightsaber of Yoda.

14. The last Jedi

Rian Johnson has answered all the questions posed in “The awakening of the force”, and said that they did not need answers, do something different. The scenes of the casino have no interest in, and the captain Phasma is a waste of a talented actress, and a villain interesting. This could be a good science-fiction film, but it is a bad movie “Star Wars”.

13. Resistance

My least favorite of the series. Something about it just feel. The animation style is very different from “Clone Wars” or “Rebels”. And I just couldn’t get behind the main character. I love the concept but I didn’t care for the execution.

12. The phantom menace

This should have been awesome, but this was not the case. Two words. Jar Jar. The second character of the most boring in the history of cinema ruined every scene in which it is located. The talents of Liam Neeson, Ewan MacGregor and Ian McDiarmid are wasted because of the presence of Jar Jar. Darth Maul is the villain the most compelling of the series, although he has only two lines of dialogue, but it has lost its time to kill rather than to let it stay for the following films.

11. The rise of Skywalker

J. J. Abrams has done a commendable job to repair the butchery of the saga by Rian Johnson, but he had so many things to repair it, this was always going to be slightly disappointing. Abrams may say that he was not trying to erase “The Last Jedi” with this film, but I would be perfectly fine if this was the goal of this film. This is a late proper, but given its immediate predecessor, this is the best he could do.

10. Solo: a history of Star Wars

Despite the problems that have plagued this film in the scenes, this movie was enjoyable. It wasn’t great, but I think Ron Howard has done an admirable job as director, replacing and making a film to look at. This was a disappointment at the box-office, but I think it was a mixture of fatigue of the “Star Wars”, the reaction of the fans after “The Last Jedi” and the bad press behind the scenes. I would prefer Disney to do more of these side stories that stay with the main scenario.

9. The war of the clones

This is the tv show that reminded us that “Star Wars” can be good in the middle of the prequels to be disappointing. It fills perfectly the gap between “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith” and tells a beautiful story about how Anakin Skywalker served as a master. The only problem is that it has been cut short, but we get now on these episodes of lost on Disney +.

8. The Force awakens

Disney has brought back “Star Wars” in style by repeating essentially what was working before. “The Force Awakens” is nothing more than “A New Hope” and “Return of the Jedi”, but it was still a fun race. He asked some questions about the new characters who, unfortunately, have never received a response or have responded in an unsatisfactory manner throughout the rest of the trilogy suite.

7. The revenge of the Sith

This is what everyone was waiting for “The Phantom Menace”. While Natalie Portman and Hayden Christiansen still don’t have chemistry romantically, but fortunately, they have a lot less scenes together in this film. You can get betrayal to Obi-Wan when he learns that Anakin turned to the dark side. This is by far the stronger of the préquels.

6. Rebels

One of the best things of this series was to break with the lineage of Skywalker. While we still see some familiar characters, we see how other members of the galaxy have managed the Empire and managed to themselves. All the main characters have an interesting history that is concretized in the course of the four seasons. My only problem is that he has had four seasons. This deserved more.

5. Return of the Jedi

This film has nicely summarized the greatest trilogy in film history. It feels complete, with a beginning, a middle and an end defined. The completion of the journey of Luke from farm boy to Jedi Knight is one of the greatest arches in history of all time and is masterfully done. The small problem with this movie are the Ewoks. It was the first incursion of George Lucas in characters who are supposed to be cute but are just annoying. I’m still going to take a moon full of Ewoks on a Jar Jar Binks.

4. The mandalorian

It only has 8 episodes and is already my favorite tv series “Star Wars”. Just as “Rebels”, its strength lies in the remoteness of the line, Skywalker. Follow a bounty hunter gives a new perspective on the galaxy and I’m looking forward to see how this series will continue to grow. In addition, “Star Wars” finally got to the character mignon with Baby Yoda.

3. A new hope

The one that started it all. Every fan of “Star Wars” has this film to thank for his joy. The movie is silly and the actors know it. This allows them to have fun with the script and turn it into something great without being really campy. This has made Harrison Ford a real star and has attracted the international attention on Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill. Not having it in the Top 3 would feel wrong.

2. Rogue One

This is easily the best effort that Disney has given us on the front of the cinema, and probably the best they will never do. If Disney wants to fill the gaps, one of the best places to do this is to know how the rebel alliance was able to obtain the plans to the Death Star at the start. The end is perfect because it teaches you the sacrifice necessary to overthrow an empire that is corrupted.

1. The Empire strikes back

Has there ever been a doubt? The film with the most considered the best in the history of the franchise is also at the top of my ranking. The best development of the plot of the entire franchise is in this movie. It presents some of the characters in the best position, including Lando Calrissian, Yoda and Boba Fett. In addition, we see how Darth Vader can be threatening, while offering probably the most shocking in the history of cinema.

This is my ranking. We’re not all going to be okay and it will. What are your movies and series favorite “Star Wars”? And that the fourth be with you.

Jeremy Brown

Jeremy is a big fan of Disney since he grew up during the Renaissance of Disney. One day, he hopes to go to all the Disney parks in the world.

