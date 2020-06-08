TOP 30 music stars are the best paid in the world

The reputed magazine Forbes has just unveiled it’s of the top 100 celebrities of the highest paid in the world in 2020. While Kylie Jenner ranks in first place with 590 million dollars raised over the last 12 months ending May 31, a grand total of 34 musical artists are within this classification.

The number 1 is held by none other than the rapper Kanye West who has pocketed no less than $ 170 million, thanks in large part to his association with Adidas for his brand Yeezy. In the second position, we find Elton John that raised $ 81 million with its farewell tour. Ariana Grande in third place has amassed the modest sum of $ 72 million following the success of her album Thank U, Next, and her international tour Sweetener.

Three Canadian artists to be found in this list, either Shawn Mendes (54.5 million), Drake ($49 million) and Celine Dion ($42 million).

Here is the complete list of the highest-paid artists in the music world :

1. Kanye West ($170 million)

2. Elton John ($81 million)

3. Ariana Grande ($72 million)

4. Jonas Brothers ($68.5 million)

5. The Chainsmokers ($68 million)

6. Ed Sheeran ($64 million)

7. Taylor Swift (63.5 million)

8. Post Malone ($60 million)

9. Rolling Stones (us $ 59 million)

10. Marshmello ($56 million)

11. Shawn Mendes (54.5 million)

12. Jay-Z ($53.5 million)

13. Billie Eilish ($53 million)

14. BTS ($50 million)

15. Drake ($49 million)

16. Jennifer Lopez (47.5 million dollars)

17. P!nk (47 million dollars)

18. Rihanna ($46 million)

19. Luke Bryan (45.5 million dollars)

20. The Backstreet Boys ($45 million)

21. Phil Collins ($45 million)

22. Will Smith ($44.5 million)

23. Blake Shelton ($43.5 million)

24. Celine Dion (42 million dollars)

25. The Eagles ($41 million)

26. Metallica (40.5 million dollars)

27. Travis Scott ($39.5 million)

28. Katy Perry ($38.5 million)

29. Lady Gaga ($38 million)

30. Bon Jovi ($38 million)

31. U2 (38 million dollars)

32. Paul McCartney ($37 million)

33. DJ Khaled (36.5 million dollars)

34. Kiss (36.5 million dollars)