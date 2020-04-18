Top 4 women of the most popular !

Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez… MCE TV reveals the top 4 of the most influential women on Instagram !

Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner… Who are the most powerful women on Instagram ? MCE TV reveals the top.

Today, Instagram occupies a large place in the lives of the stars. Followed, loved, copied,… celebrities today are real influencers.

Instagram is without a doubt the social platform that has the largest number of peoplebehind the giant Facebook, which has bought the platform. So, what are those who have the most followers ?

The female star the most followed Instagram is none other than Ariana Grande ! The young woman, aged 26 years and 181 million subscribers ! A nice record, therefore, for the pretty brunette revealed in the series Victorious on Nickelodeon.

In the second position of the stars most followed on the planet on Instagram, found Selena Gomez. The ex of Justin Bieber has long been the most follow on the social network.

Unfortunately for her, her long break to heal her lupus has, therefore, been away from Instagram, which has benefited other world stars. The pretty brunette currently has 173 million of followers !

Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner… Girl power !

In the third position, we find Kylie Jenner ! The youngest billionaire in the world therefore the 170 million people who follow. A nice number, especially as she’s only 22 years old !

The sister of Kendall Jenner is very active on the web. It has also set up his own business through the social networks. Her brand of cosmetics, Kylie Cosmetics is one of the most cost-effective.

In the family Jenner, we request half-sister, Kim Kardashian ! Long regarded as the high priestess of social networks, the young woman was made to dethrone him by several stars.

The mom of North West account and 166 million followers. A nice figure so, for the queen of selfies. A few months ago, the pretty brunette confessed to Kylie Jenner that she was disappointed but happy that his half-sister was dethroned on Instagram. Fair play more of it !

See this publication on Instagram

Tags : ariana grande – Ariana Grande Insta – KIM kardashian – kylie jenner – Kylie Jenner insta – selena gomez instagram