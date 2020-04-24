Top 8 live shows of the festival Together at Home to watch again and again

This weekend, for more than eight hours in a row, held the One World : Together at Home involving some of the most important figures in the world. Between songs, Jessie J, Elton John, Angela, Taylor Swift, Milky Chance, Pharrell Williams and Billie Eilish have been released video testimonials from around the world of doctors, nurses, people from home, thus making confinement a little less solitary. With this festival, it is 127.9 million of dollars that have been collected, of which 55.1 million will go to the Bottom of response and solidarity of the World Health Organization and 72.8 million to local and regional actors.

The live full festival organized by Lady Gaga is available and you can find on the channel Youtube of Crude oil, Global Citizen, and ABC News. We have selected 8, it was necessary not to look at everything. Many personalities such as actors Matthew McConaughey, Danai Gurira, the driver Lewis Hamilton, the footballer with the golden ball Megan Rapinoe, the Dr. Tedros Adhanom Guebreyesus director of the World Health Organization have also taken the floor to support the medical staff and the causes as well as those of migrants, refugees, the homeless, who are also in need of help in this health crisis. We can also note the intervention of Beyoncé and Alicia Keys that highlight people of color as being predominantly affected by the virus in the United States, and the majority in the work of the first necessity. A mini-documentary of Raw awareness of the situation of the homeless, more sensitive facing the virus during this period of “stay at home” has also been released.

Lady Gaga

The origin of the festival online, singer Lady Gaga has offered some words to the medical staff and a cover on the piano of the song “Smile“of Frank Sinatra. “I would like to allow you this evening to give you a reason, for a moment,… smile,” she said while starting the song.

Jack Johnson

The former surfer and now singer Jack Johnson has interpreted one of his ballads sweet, whose he has the secret “Better Together“on the landing of his house in the middle of the plants. “This is so much better when we’re all together”.

Elton John

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” are his first words before starting the song. Elton John has already allocated one million dollars for its association with The Elton John AIDS Foundation in the fight against AIDS to provide help to marginalized populations in the face of the epidemic of the Covid-19. For this live, he chose “I’m still standing” from his album To Low For Zero 1983.

Cassper Nyovest

The rapper, dancer and producer, south africa has chosen the song “Harambe”Jabulani Tsambo to spread love and joy during the festival. Only behind the screen and the smile to the lips it is, however, accompanied by a choir that translated this idea of “harambe”, collect.

Taylor Swift

In a piece originally dedicated to his mother who was battling against cancer, the american singer Taylor Swfit makes a tribute to all the people with the Covid-19 as well as their loved ones. “You’ll get better soon” describes the days from the sick in the hospitals and the hatred against the disease.

J-Lo

Singer Jennifer Lopez has given an interpretation of People, a song of Barbra Streisand and ode to solidarity : “People who need people are the luckiest people in the world“.

Super M

The seven members of the supergroup, South-Korean Super M separated by confining themselves are reshaped virtually to give a mini-concert of the song With You.

Lizzo

Lizzo took the song “A Change is gonna come” by Sam Cookes, and is emblematic of the struggle for the civil rights of african-americans. In his voice and in this fight, as health, the fight always seems too powerful.

Photo credit : Live One World : Together at home