Top albums France Fnac : Lady Gaga takes the lead

(Relaxnews) – Stefani Germanotta makes a fanfare entry in the ranking of best-selling albums in Fnac from 25 to 31 June 2020, with her new baby “Chromatica”. It is followed by the group of K-Pop BTS with “Map of The Soul 7”, and by the French Christine & The Queens, and his EP “La Vita Nuova”.
The last step returns to the Belgian Loïc Nottet, behind “Johnny 69” which compiles all the studio recordings of the late taulier.
|
Ranking of album sales from 25 to 31 June 2020
|
Place
|
Artist
|
Title
|
1
|
Lady Gaga
|
Chromatica
|
2
|
BTS
|
Map of The Soul 7
|
3
|
Christine & The Queens
|
The Vita Nuova
|
4
|
Christophe
|
Best Of
|
5
|
The Weeknd
|
After Hours
|
6
|
The Enfoirés
|
The Bet(s) of the Enfoirés
|
7
|
Dua Lipa
|
Future Nostalgia
|
8
|
L. E. J.
|
Fear
|
9
|
Johnny Hallyday
|
Johnny 69
|
10
|
Loïc Nottet
|
Sillygomania
Source : Fnac and www.fnac.com