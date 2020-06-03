Top albums France Fnac : Lady Gaga takes the lead

(Relaxnews) – Stefani Germanotta makes a fanfare entry in the ranking of best-selling albums in Fnac from 25 to 31 June 2020, with her new baby “Chromatica”. It is followed by the group of K-Pop BTS with “Map of The Soul 7”, and by the French Christine & The Queens, and his EP “La Vita Nuova”.

The last step returns to the Belgian Loïc Nottet, behind “Johnny 69” which compiles all the studio recordings of the late taulier.

Ranking of album sales from 25 to 31 June 2020 Place Artist Title 1 Lady Gaga Chromatica 2 BTS Map of The Soul 7 3 Christine & The Queens The Vita Nuova 4 Christophe Best Of 5 The Weeknd After Hours 6 The Enfoirés The Bet(s) of the Enfoirés 7 Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia 8 L. E. J. Fear 9 Johnny Hallyday Johnny 69 10 Loïc Nottet Sillygomania

Source : Fnac and www.fnac.com