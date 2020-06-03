Top albums France Fnac : Lady Gaga takes the lead

By
James Reno
-
0
25


(Relaxnews) – Stefani Germanotta makes a fanfare entry in the ranking of best-selling albums in Fnac from 25 to 31 June 2020, with her new baby “Chromatica”. It is followed by the group of K-Pop BTS with “Map of The Soul 7”, and by the French Christine & The Queens, and his EP “La Vita Nuova”.

The last step returns to the Belgian Loïc Nottet, behind “Johnny 69” which compiles all the studio recordings of the late taulier.

Ranking of album sales from 25 to 31 June 2020

Place

Artist

Title

1

Lady Gaga

Chromatica

2

BTS

Map of The Soul 7

3

Christine & The Queens

The Vita Nuova

4

Christophe

Best Of

5

The Weeknd

After Hours

6

The Enfoirés

The Bet(s) of the Enfoirés

7

Dua Lipa

Future Nostalgia

8

L. E. J.

Fear

9

Johnny Hallyday

Johnny 69

10

Loïc Nottet

Sillygomania

Source : Fnac and www.fnac.com

