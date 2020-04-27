Top Chef, An intimate conviction… what to watch on tv tonight ?

On M6 we look at 21h05 following Top Chef. Four brigades, three candidates are running, as well as a cook without a leader at his side who will do everything to keep his place in the competition. In La Rochelle, on the land of Christopher Coutanceau, laureate of the prize of gastronomy sustainable in 2018, participants must cook a fish from the head to the tail. Glenn Viel, then asks them to give him a modern and innovative cuisine in the crust. The candidates who are not qualified at the end of these two rounds can be found on the fifth wheel and face each other in the course of the proof of the last chance for hope to stay in contention for the rest of the competition.

A woman, sworn to the trial of a man accused of murdering his wife, is convinced of her innocence and fighting for him at the appeal trial On… Canal + we look at 21h05 drama A Conviction. A film of courtroom inspired by the case Viguier, with Olivier Gourmet, exceptional Dupond-Moretti.

OCS Max diffuse à 20h50 the horror film BrightBurn : the child of the evil. One night, Tori and Kyle Breyer collect a baby came in from space. The couple raises the child, named Brandon, as if he was hers. Became a teenager, Brandon becomes the scapegoat of his classmates. He then discovers that he has extraordinary powers. He took the opportunity to do harm to those who have persecuted him. Soon, Brandon will attack his own family… A parody cruel etféroce of the legend of Superman. The fans of the genre will be delighted.

One closes this selection with the film Diary of a chambermaid released at 20h55 on Arte. At the beginning of the Twentieth century. In the service of a couple of bourgeois of province, a young good face to the hardness of his mistress and the husband’s advances… After Renoir and Bunuel, Benoît Jacquot adapts the novel by Octave Mirbeau, ferocious critic of the vices of the powerful, and study of the servitude.

Sarah Ibri