Top Google 2019 : Neymar, second personality the most sought after in the world

Who is the person in the most sought after in the world… on Google ? The search engine has delivered this Friday his list. To determine this ranking, they draw up lists ” based on the search terms that have been the subject of a traffic spike higher this year than in previous years. “

In this hierarchy, personalities of the most sought-after in the world in 2019, Neymar ranks second in the list. A sensational entrance as the leader of the Seleção has never appeared in this ranking before. Its concerns judicial in the spring with one of her compatriots, primarily this presence. The transfer rumours this summer have also sparked a lot of interest among internet users.

The Brazilian is beaten by the football player Antonio Brown, known as one of the best players in the League, accused of rape by his former preparation expert physical. But the star of the brazilian from PSG is ahead especially the YouTubeur James Charles, comedian Kevin Hart and the young activist Swedish Greta Thunberg.

In France, it is surpassed by that of Notre-Dame and Marie Laforêt

The two athletes monopolize logically the first two places in the ranking of the athletes, the most sought-after on the canvas. It beats the baseball player Bryce Harper, the soccer champions of the world-Alex Morgan (5th) and Megan Rapinoe (6th) but also the footballers Iker Casillas (8th), Zion Williamson (9th) and Ansu Fati (10th) last year, three other champions of the round ball were part of this ranking, Alexis Sanchez (2nd), Philippe Coutinho (8th) and Harry Kane (10th).