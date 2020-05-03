Top of the best movies of Anne Hathaway

Back on the career of the talented Anne Hathaway with his films memorable. The satire of the world of fashion to the camera from Nolan, with a focus on an actress with many facets…

The feature-length film from David Frankel has risen to the rank of comedy iconic. The plot revolves around Andrea, a young woman who lands a dream job in New York city. But to be the assistant of a tyrannical editor-in-chief at the head of a fashion magazine unavoidable, this is not far from Hell. A subject taking, the supporting roles are excellent – Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt -, The Devil wears Prada is to consume without moderation.

Adapted from the novel by Lauren Weisberger, former assistant to the volcanic Anna Wintour, the film features a duo of actresses of the most interesting. In fact, the film confronts Anne Hathaway to Meryl Streep. You have to doubt it : their meeting makes sparks !

If the film is today, very much appreciated, it was nearly never see the day. First problem, the producers were fussy to the idea of adapting the film and drawing the ire of Anna Wintour. It is in the interest of Meryl Streep for the project, which has decided all the world !

Anne Hathaway, meanwhile, has well had a hard time to win the role. She even had harass the studio and David Frankel. The young actress wanted to get out of the box Disney, but unfortunately it’s Rachel McAdams that we approached the first. But the latter, eager to be away from her glamorous image, refused interpret Andrea… For the greatest happiness of its concurrent !

Directed by Lone Scherfig (Education), the talented Danish director, One day is a romantic movie out of the ordinary. Unknown but pleased critics more than praise, he recounts the complex story of Emma and Dexter. These two young people spend the night together after their night of end-of-study and take the surprising decision to stay friends. For 20 years, Dexter and Emma go to love, leave, hate, be missed… Up to understand that they can go against of their feelings ?

The choice of Anne Hathaway to play the heroine was not to the taste to all the fans of the novel. A lot of the thought was too glamorous, but especially too american for the character. But no matter, the actress offers a performance that is breathtaking to the sides of a Jim Sturgess (Cloud Atlas) inhabited. Many viewers have also criticised the lack of academy award nomination for the actress… A beautiful contrast ! If you have not seen One day, we recommend it more strongly.

After Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry, this is Anne Hathaway slip into the skin of the feline Catwoman. In the last part of the trilogy of Christopher Nolan, the thief unrivalled gives a whole heap of trouble to Bruce Wayne. Mysterious, elusive and willing to take a new departure, the allegiance of the young woman is one of the strong stakes of the film.

The actress mania to perfection insolence and elegance, delivering a performance more convincing. On the physical plane, its end face and its eyes stick quite the character. The actress has subsequently reported that a film that focused on the heroine’s interested in them greatly !

The actress launches a new challenge by participating in this musical drama from Tom Hooper adapted from the work of Victor Hugo. Hathaway is Fantineone of the main characters in this tragic fresco social. If the reception to the film was mixed, the performance its actors have made everyone agree.

Proof is, Hathaway won the Oscar best actress in a supporting role for his performance. The young woman was indeed very nearly losing himself in his character. To reach the state rickets of Fantine, she did not hesitate to eat only two patties of oatmeal per day for weeks. A state difficult to manage which did not permit him to understand the ceremony as planned…

I’ve somehow lost the lead in turning this film and I had not yet regained my spirits. And then I had to get up in front of all these people and that I feel something that I didn’t feel a simple happiness.

The masterpiece Christopher Nolan to mark her second collaboration with Anne Hathaway. The film narrates the journey of a group of explorers who use a flaw recently discovered in the space-time to push the boundaries of human…

Complex, sublimetouching, Interstellar has found its public and was awarded multiple awards. Hathaway is Amelia Brand, a scientific genius with complex motives. A new performance trying, particularly at the level of the dress. To be closer to the reality, the combinations designed by the costumers weighed between 10 and 15 pounds, it is what it is !

Bonus

Even if they were not included in the top, nod to Jane and Rachel marietwo other films highlights and little-known actress. In the first, a biopic, Hathaway plays the role of the author Jane Austen. The second, meanwhile, see it turn into old addict more or less repentant, going to the wedding of his sister… For the best, but mostly for the worse. A very good dramedy on the dysfunctional families which earned the actress a nomination for the Oscar and sends it to the mat, his detractors !