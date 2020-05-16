Top of the best movies of Ryan Gosling

Since his childhood, Ryan Gosling is involved in many talent contest. In 1990, he joined the stable of Disney by participating in the “Mickey Mouse Club”. The iconic “Drive” the sublime “Lala Land”, back on five prominent roles of an actor of talent.

The romantic drama Nick Cassavetes, was quickly listed as one of the the most beautiful movies love of the Twentieth century. Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling are camped Allie and Noah, kindred spirits to the love story many times upset.

The alchemy of the duo was, however, not been instant. At the beginning of the shoot, the two actors could not be support. Ryan Gosling wanted to even see the actress leave the project. But the feelings have quickly taken over. Both of them came to live a love story during several years ! Now separated, the two actors seem to have kept strong links, indelible marks their poignant love story on the big screen ?

The Danish Nicolas Winding Refn seems to have found its muse in the person of Ryan Gosling. The reputation of the latter explodes at the output of Drivemovie manic and atypical. The actor slips into the skin of The Driver, stuntman the day and accomplice of thugs the night. At the wheel of his car, the talent the young man knows no limits. A lucrative business, therefore, until the day he meets Irene (Carey Mulligan) and her son, who will to change his life forever.

Silent and deep, Ryan Gosling plays the driver taiseux to wonder. How can we forget his famous bomber marked with a scorpion golden brownand the iconic Nightcall the French Kavinsky ? Originally, the film was to be directed by Neil Marshall and carried by Hugh Jackman. The latter finally said goodbye to the role due to busy schedule and Ryan Gosling replaced him. While Neil Marshall resigned from the project, the actor submit the idea to load Nicolas Winding Refn of the realization of the thriller. Good idea !

Ryan Gosling appeared that same year in a feature film the opposite of the previous one. In this romantic comedy particularly well writtenhe portrays Jacob, irresistible play-boy who decides to provide assistance to the hero missed played by Steve Carell. This comes to be left by his great love (Julianne Moore), who also confessed to having cheated with a certain David Lindhagen. A film chorale original served by the performance humorous of Ryan Gosling, more true than nature in its partition.

A true breath of fresh air in which you can also find one of the partners fetishes of the actor, the talented Emma Stone. For those who have already seen the movie, you know that the famous move of Jacob to conquer the fairer sex was not the scenario. It is beautiful and well Ryan Gosling, who has had the (very good) idea.

In this thriller Derek Cianfrance, with whom Ryan Gosling had previously worked on the very beautiful Blue Valentinethe actor portrays Luke, the main character. The latter, stunt bike, learns that a former conquest gave birth to their child. He then decides to do everything to meet their needs. Thus, Luke is guilty of brilliantly a series of robberies. But an ambitious police officer responding to the name of Avery Cross will not delay to put sticks in the wheels.

This drama marking is surrounded by a dream cast. Alongside Ryan Gosling, we find the talented Eva Mendes, who became his companion in the city at the end of the shoot. In the role of a zealous policeman, Bradley Cooper is flawless. For the anecdote, Ryan Gosling has made one of its fantasies on the set, namely robbing a bank before flee on a motorcycle. He had confided this dream unusual Derek Cianfrance during their last joint adventure.

The film phenomenon of the young Damien Chazelle starring Ryan Gosling, who finds for the first time Emma Stone in this bewitching comedy musical acclaimed at the academy awards.

She dreams of being an actress, him to open a jazz club. Their meeting is a no-brainer, but will they accomplish their dreams ? The two actors sing and twirl in an atmosphere which is both nostalgic and dreamlike. For the occasion, the leading male role has worked hard in order to interpret himself the many melodies on the piano played by his character throughout the film. A determination of iron that has gobsmacked the composer Justin Hurwitz as the result is revealed excellent ! Check out his words of admiration below.

I do not deliver. His investment in his piano lessons – not to mention his work as an actor and his training in singing and dance – is staggering. It was one of the nicest surprises of the movie to see the feats that he was able to accomplish.

Bonus

We also recommend that you strongly The Nice Guys, a very good comedy worn by Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe. Both camped out of private detectives forced d’unite their force after the suicide of a starlet.

Ryan Gosling, hilarious in its role of loser with a big heart, has made sensation on the posters for the film. Indeed, one may see a certain kicker at the level of his crotch. The legend does not say if this last is the result of a joke of the designers of the poster or if it belongs indeed to the actor…