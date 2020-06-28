Top of the best movies of Sylvester Stallone

In fifty years of career, Sylvester Stallone has established itself as an icon of the action movie american. And the actor, director and screenwriter had no intention of hanging up. The next year, he will lend his features to a super-hero is presumed dead in ” Samaritan “. Meanwhile, back in the top ten best films of an actor that built his legend.

Before knowing the consecration and to become a symbol of reaganien of the american dream, Sylvester Stallone has known a long journey through the desert. Born in 1946 in Hell’s Kitchen, Sly studied dramatic art in Miami, and then returned to New York, where he plays in some parts off-Broadway.

In the decade of the 70′, the actor becomes an erotic film for which he will be awarded $ 200, before getting his first film roles. The young actor was attacking Woody Allen on the subway Bananasand campe Frank Nitti, the right arm of the most famous american gangster in Capone. In 1976, target Rockybased on a script that has sold, ensuring to be able to embody this boxer of the popular neighborhoods of the city of Philadelphia. The drama is rewarded with three academy awards, including Best film, and Sylvester Stallone finally know the glory after years of hard.

Rambo, his second alter ego, arrives at the cinema in 1982 and allows you to get interested in the neuroses and traumas of the united States after supporting it in your sleep. With Rambo II : The Mission and Rocky IV, Sylvester Stallone becomes a symbol of the reagan era in the united states. Cobra, at the Top, High-security, Tango & Cash… The values stéroïdés are linked by the following and place it in direct competition with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis and all the others.

Rebirth

His old opponent, Sylvester Stallone brings together in the franchise The Expendables, of which the first opus released in 2010 rekindled the flame of an action movie missing in action since then. This does not prevent the Sly to continue to turn, the aging of the characters that have made their reputation. If John Rambo it was the perfect end to the Vietnam veteran, actor and screenwriter, he remembered that the soldier was still alive in 2019, with the disappointing Rambo : Last Blood.

The inability to get rid of the figures in which Sylvester Stallone has built its myth is reflected through the saga Creed, started by Ryan Coogler in 2016. Your character now has the charm of a mentor and father figure who still believes in the future despite the ghosts of the past. A feature that it shares with the interpreter, who has known a true renaissance of Rocky Balboa and John Rambo after that he fell into the maze of junk film in the decade of 2000, by means of the Get Carter, Driven and Deadly countdown.

In the year 2021, Sylvester Stallone will play a super-hero is presumed dead 20 years ago in the thriller Samaritan. What they demonstrate, once more, thatit is always present although it may seem tired. The actor has also announced the arrival of a suite for Demolition Manto the delight of the more nostalgic.

While waiting for these future projects, the return of the ten best movies of Sylvester Stallone through the slideshow in an article.